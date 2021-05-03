UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Condoles Loss Of Lives In Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 11:50 PM

CM condoles loss of lives in road accident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in a road accident near Hasan Abdal and sought a report from the administration.

In a statement, the CM extended sympathies to the heirs and directed the administration to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured.

Related Topics

Injured Chief Minister Punjab Road Accident Hasan Abdal From Best Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED9.9 bn in market cap in two ses ..

55 minutes ago

Start ups Idea Gist not related to Kamyab Jawan Pr ..

1 hour ago

UK, US Agree to Hold China Accountable But Also Wo ..

1 hour ago

EU Summons Russian Envoy to Condemn Moscow's Entry ..

1 hour ago

Biden 'Very Much' Looks Forward to G7 Meeting Next ..

1 hour ago

UAE boasts extensive expertise in hosting major ev ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.