CM condoles loss of lives in road accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in a road accident near Hasan Abdal and sought a report from the administration.

In a statement, the CM extended sympathies to the heirs and directed the administration to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured.