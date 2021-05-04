CM Condoles Loss Of Lives In Road Accident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 12:00 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in a road accident near Hasan Abdal and sought a report from the administration.
In a statement, the CM extended sympathies to the heirs and directed the administration to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured.