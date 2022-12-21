CM condoles loss of lives in road accident

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in a road accident near Gujrat.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in a road accident near Gujrat.

The CM extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and sought a report about the accident. He also ordered legal action against the driver responsible for the accident.