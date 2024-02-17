CM condoles loss of lives in road accident

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of six members of a family in a traffic accident near Muridke

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of six members of a family in a traffic accident near Muridke.

In his message, he expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences with the heirs of the deceased.

He directed the administration to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured, saying that a legal action should be taken against the driver responsible for the accident.