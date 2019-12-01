CM condoles loss of lives in road accident

LAHORE, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives due to tractor-trolley accident near Head Taunsa.

He expressed heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved families in his condolence message issued here on Sunday.

He directed the administration to provide best healthcare facilities to the injured. He also sought a report from the administration about the accident.