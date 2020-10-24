UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Condoles Loss Of Lives In Road Accident Near Jhelum

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 10:10 PM

CM condoles loss of lives in road accident near Jhelum

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident near Jhelum.

The chief minister expressed heartfelt sympathies and condolencewith the heirs of deceased, said a handout issued here on Saturday.

Usman Buzdar directed to provide best treatment facilities to the injuredand sought a report from the administration about the accident.

Related Topics

Accident Chief Minister Punjab Traffic Jhelum From Best Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Expo Centre Sharjah participates in international ..

2 hours ago

SEDD handles more than 2,500 Consumer Protection C ..

2 hours ago

UN welcomes new Libya ceasefire agreement

3 hours ago

EPA mobilises â€˜Emergency Fundâ€™ to support publ ..

4 hours ago

President of Comoros receives President of Global ..

4 hours ago

Cabinet issues resolutions on Insurance Authority, ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.