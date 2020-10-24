CM condoles loss of lives in road accident near Jhelum

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident near Jhelum.

The chief minister expressed heartfelt sympathies and condolencewith the heirs of deceased, said a handout issued here on Saturday.

Usman Buzdar directed to provide best treatment facilities to the injuredand sought a report from the administration about the accident.