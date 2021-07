LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of lives due to the falling of the roof of a house in the Wassanpura area of Shadbagh.

The CM also extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs.

He directed the commissioner to submit a report in this regard.