CM condoles loss of lives in Swat blast

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Tuesday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the loss of human lives in a bomb blast in Swat .

In a condolence message , he expressed heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the bereaved families."We regret the loss of lives including security personnel in the incident", he said.

The CM also sought report from Inspector General Police about the incident.

He said that sacrifice of martyrs will not go in vain and those elements involved in the incident will be brought to justice.

He also strongly condemned cross border firing attack at army check-post in Kurram district.

The nation stands with Pakistan Army which rendered unprecedented sacrifices for motherland, adding that sacrifices of Pakistan Army for national security will be written in golden words.