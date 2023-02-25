UrduPoint.com

CM Condoles Loss Of Lives In Traffic Accident

Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2023 | 12:20 AM

CM condoles loss of lives in traffic accident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident near Rukanpur in the area of Rahim Yar Khan.

He expressed his heartfelt sympathy with the heirs of the deceased and directed the administration to provide best treatment facilities to the injured and sought a report about the accident.

The Caretaker CM ordered to initiate a legal action against the driver responsible for the accident.

More Stories From Pakistan

