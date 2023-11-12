Open Menu

CM Condoles Loss Of Lives In Traffic Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published November 12, 2023 | 06:10 PM

CM condoles loss of lives in traffic accident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident near Kharianwala.

He expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the heirs of the deceased persons. He sought a report about the incident and ordered to bring the driver responsible for the accident in the grip of law.

Related Topics

Accident Chief Minister Punjab Driver Traffic

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 45 India Vs. The Neth ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 45 India Vs. The Netherlands, Live Score, History, ..

5 hours ago
 Unveiling the Spectacular Daraz 11.11 SALE on Haie ..

Unveiling the Spectacular Daraz 11.11 SALE on Haier - Biggest Sale of the Year!

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2023

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2023

10 hours ago
 Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs stunned

Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs stunned

19 hours ago
 Sporadic violence as Nigerian states vote for gove ..

Sporadic violence as Nigerian states vote for governors

19 hours ago
Lindelof rides to Man Utd's rescue to beat Luton

Lindelof rides to Man Utd's rescue to beat Luton

19 hours ago
 Kane scores brace as Bayern go top, Dortmund lose ..

Kane scores brace as Bayern go top, Dortmund lose at Stuttgart

19 hours ago
 Pope dismisses US bishop who was prominent critic

Pope dismisses US bishop who was prominent critic

19 hours ago
 Colombia detains 4 in kidnapping of footballer's f ..

Colombia detains 4 in kidnapping of footballer's father

19 hours ago
 PUC extends wholehearted support to Arab Islamic S ..

PUC extends wholehearted support to Arab Islamic Summit decisions

19 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan