CM condoles loss of lives in traffic accident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident near Kharianwala.

He expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the heirs of the deceased persons. He sought a report about the incident and ordered to bring the driver responsible for the accident in the grip of law.