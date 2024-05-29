CM Condoles Loss Of Lives In Washuk Accident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 29, 2024 | 11:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Chief minister Balochistan Sarfraz Bugti Wednesday expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of human lives in a road accident near Washuk district of Balochistan.
In his message, he extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved families, ptv news channel reported.
CM directed the authorities concerned to provide best medical facilities to the injured.
He also sought a report from RPO about the incident and directed to initiate legal action.
Recent Stories
At least 28 die in Balochistan's Washuk bus accident
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 May 2024
NAB raids Malik Riaz's Bahria Town Rawalpindi office
‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with optimized Tobacco Taxation’
Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of May 9
Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president
New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleged ‘hateful narrative’ aga ..
NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, says Khawaja Saad
Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Pakistan
Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Suno” at London fashion show
PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Screening camp for prisoners inaugurated3 minutes ago
-
CDA Plan unveiled to tackle prevention of forest fires, awareness campaigns launches: Shahzad Khalil13 minutes ago
-
At least 28 die in Balochistan's Washuk bus accident14 minutes ago
-
PM grieved over deaths in Washuk traffic accident33 minutes ago
-
Over-speeding passenger coach overturned at Washuk, killed 201 hour ago
-
Pakistan condoles deaths, destruction by landslide in Papua New Guinea10 hours ago
-
Syed Ali Raza assumes charge as DIG Operations11 hours ago
-
Kundi assure KP people wont suffer due to CM-Governor conflict11 hours ago
-
Dr Samar Mubarakmand reflects on Pak's historic nuclear tests11 hours ago
-
KP Governor lauds BISP for socioeconomic empowerment of underprivileged12 hours ago
-
Education ministry starts transformation of school in Pishin12 hours ago
-
NAB raids Malik Riaz's Bahria Town Rawalpindi office12 hours ago