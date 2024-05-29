CM condoles loss of lives in Washuk accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Chief minister Balochistan Sarfraz Bugti Wednesday expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of human lives in a road accident near Washuk district of Balochistan.

In his message, he extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved families, ptv news channel reported.

CM directed the authorities concerned to provide best medical facilities to the injured.

He also sought a report from RPO about the incident and directed to initiate legal action.