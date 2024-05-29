Open Menu

CM Condoles Loss Of Lives In Washuk Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 29, 2024 | 11:20 AM

CM condoles loss of lives in Washuk accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Chief minister Balochistan Sarfraz Bugti Wednesday expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of human lives in a road accident near Washuk district of Balochistan.

In his message, he extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved families, ptv news channel reported.

CM directed the authorities concerned to provide best medical facilities to the injured.

He also sought a report from RPO about the incident and directed to initiate legal action.

Related Topics

Injured Balochistan Road Accident From Best PTV

Recent Stories

At least 28 die in Balochistan's Washuk bus accide ..

At least 28 die in Balochistan's Washuk bus accident

14 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 May 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 May 2024

2 hours ago
 NAB raids Malik Riaz's Bahria Town Rawalpindi offi ..

NAB raids Malik Riaz's Bahria Town Rawalpindi office

12 hours ago
 ‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with opti ..

‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with optimized Tobacco Taxation’

17 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of M ..

Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of May 9

18 hours ago
Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N pres ..

Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president

20 hours ago
 New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleg ..

New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleged ‘hateful narrative’ aga ..

20 hours ago
 NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, sa ..

NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, says Khawaja Saad

21 hours ago
 Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G ..

Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Pakistan

21 hours ago
 Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Sun ..

Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Suno” at London fashion show

21 hours ago
 PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in P ..

PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in Pakistan

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan