UrduPoint.com

CM Condoles Martyrdom Of Cop Injured In KPO Incident

Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2023 | 07:10 PM

CM condoles martyrdom of cop injured in KPO incident

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday expressed his grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of a police constable Abdul Latif, who got injured during a terrorist attack on Karachi Police Office (KPO) last Friday evening.

He said that they provided the best medical treatment to Abdul Latif but he could not survive.

He offered the funeral prayer of the martyred police constable at Garden Police Headquarters.

The Chief Minister also carried the coffin of the martyred constable and met his family members.

He also assured the family members of every possible support.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Injured Attack Terrorist Chief Minister Police Sunday Murad Ali Shah Prayer Family Best

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 8: Qalandars win toss, decide to bowl firs ..

HBL PSL 8: Qalandars win toss, decide to bowl first against Karachi Kings

7 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed meets with President of Turkmeni ..

Mansour bin Zayed meets with President of Turkmenistan

1 hour ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy drives conversati ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy drives conversation on state of e-commerce mark ..

2 hours ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Ruler attends opening of IWAM 2023

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler attends opening of IWAM 2023

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 February 2023

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th February 2023

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.