CM condoles martyrdom of cop injured in KPO incident

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday expressed his grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of a police constable Abdul Latif, who got injured during a terrorist attack on Karachi Police Office (KPO) last Friday evening.

He said that they provided the best medical treatment to Abdul Latif but he could not survive.

He offered the funeral prayer of the martyred police constable at Garden Police Headquarters.

The Chief Minister also carried the coffin of the martyred constable and met his family members.

He also assured the family members of every possible support.