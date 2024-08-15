CM condoles martyrdom of four security personnel in South Waziristan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur has expressed deep sorrow and heartfelt condolences over the martyrdom of four security personnel in South Waziristan.

In his message, the Chief Minister conveyed his sympathies to the families of the martyrs and prayed for the highest ranks of the martyrs in Jannah , as well as strength and patience for the bereaved families.

"The bravery and courage displayed by our security forces are unparalleled, and it is because of their sacrifices that the nation celebrated Independence Day in a peaceful environment.

The entire nation pays tribute to their sacrifices," said the Chief Minister.

He said that the nation stands united with the security forces in the ongoing fight against terrorism.

Chief Minister reiterated that the elimination of terrorism and the enhancement of peace and security remain the top priorities of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.