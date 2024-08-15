CM Condoles Martyrdom Of Four Security Personnel In South Waziristan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 15, 2024 | 02:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur has expressed deep sorrow and heartfelt condolences over the martyrdom of four security personnel in South Waziristan.
In his message, the Chief Minister conveyed his sympathies to the families of the martyrs and prayed for the highest ranks of the martyrs in Jannah , as well as strength and patience for the bereaved families.
"The bravery and courage displayed by our security forces are unparalleled, and it is because of their sacrifices that the nation celebrated Independence Day in a peaceful environment.
The entire nation pays tribute to their sacrifices," said the Chief Minister.
He said that the nation stands united with the security forces in the ongoing fight against terrorism.
Chief Minister reiterated that the elimination of terrorism and the enhancement of peace and security remain the top priorities of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.
Recent Stories
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest
Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM
PMDC to issue digital license certificates
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"
PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab rive ..
CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Over one million tourists flocked to Tharparkar in 15 days6 hours ago
-
Sindh Cabinet approves land allotment for Solar Parks in Karachi, Jamshoro: Sharjeel7 hours ago
-
Suspected monkeypox first case reported in Mardan7 hours ago
-
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st9 hours ago
-
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest9 hours ago
-
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production9 hours ago
-
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in upper parts till Aug 209 hours ago
-
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children9 hours ago
-
PMDC to issue digital license certificates10 hours ago
-
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC10 hours ago
-
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"10 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab river areas10 hours ago