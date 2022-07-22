PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of mother of Advisor Excise and Taxation, Mian Khaliq-ur- Rehman.

In his condolence message on Friday, the Chief Minister conveyed his heartfelt condolence to Khaliq-ur-Rehman and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.