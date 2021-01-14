UrduPoint.com
CM Condoles Nurse Death From Covid-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 07:00 PM

CM condoles nurse death from covid-19

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa , Mahmood Khan on Thursdasy expressed grief and sorrow over the death Senor Nurse Raj Bibi of Lady Reading Hospital , who succumbed to the coronavirus infection.

In a condolence message, the chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace He lauded services of the nurses and health workers who were working on the frontline to save the lives of other patients during the pandemic.

He said the government appreciated their invaluable services and sacrifices in the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister also expressed profound grief and sorrow over demise of senior Yousaf Khan Mayar who belongs to Mardan. In a condolence statement issued here, he expressed sympathies with the family members and prayed the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family to bear this loss with patience.

