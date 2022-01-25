CM condoles over capsize of boat in Khanpur Dam

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Tuesday expressed grief and sorrow over the capsizing of a boat carrying teachers and students to enjoy picnic in Khanpur Dam of Hazara.

Soon after the incident, the chief minister directed the rescue officials and concerned authorities to search the missing students and teachers and provide best healthcare facilities.

The CM expressed sympathies over the demise of a female teacher in the incident and prayed for early recovery of the injured.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that rescue personnel soon rushed to the incident place where a boat carrying eight teachers and 26 students capsized in Khanpur Dam in which one teacher drowned and her corpse has been recovered. The remaining teachers and students escaped.