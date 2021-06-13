UrduPoint.com
CM Condoles Over Casualties In Rains

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 07:50 PM

CM condoles over casualties in rains

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan Sunday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of five persons due to rains and storm and former Chairman of board of Intermediate and Secondary education Peshawar, Brigadier Rt. Muhammad Ishaq.

The Chief Minister in separate condolence messages expressed sympathies with the bereaved family members and prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

The Chief Minister also directed the hospital administrations to provide all kinds of healthcare facilities to rain injured persons admitted in different hospitals of the province.

More Stories From Pakistan

