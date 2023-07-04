Open Menu

CM Condoles Over Death Of Liaqat Shabab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 04, 2023 | 05:40 PM

CM condoles over death of Liaqat Shabab

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan on Tuesday condoled with the bereaved family members of Liaqat Shabab over his death.

In a condolence message, the chief minister expressed sympathies with the bereaved family members.

He o prayed to Allah Almighty for eternal peace of the departed soul and grant courage to bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

