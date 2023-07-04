CM Condoles Over Death Of Liaqat Shabab
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 04, 2023 | 05:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan on Tuesday condoled with the bereaved family members of Liaqat Shabab over his death.
In a condolence message, the chief minister expressed sympathies with the bereaved family members.
He o prayed to Allah Almighty for eternal peace of the departed soul and grant courage to bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.