CM condoles over death of Liaqat Shabab

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan on Tuesday condoled with the bereaved family members of Liaqat Shabab over his death.

In a condolence message, the chief minister expressed sympathies with the bereaved family members.

He o prayed to Allah Almighty for eternal peace of the departed soul and grant courage to bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.