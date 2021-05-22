CM condoles over demise of IGP KP brother

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan Saturday visited the house of Inspector General of Police (IGP) KP Sanaullah Abbasi and expressed condolence over the death of his brother Kalim Ullah Abbasi in a traffic accident.

The Chief Minister offered Fatiha and prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.