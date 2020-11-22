UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Condoles Over Demise Of Mother Of Nawaz Sharif

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 seconds ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 05:50 PM

CM condoles over demise of mother of Nawaz Sharif

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of mother of Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif.

The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family members.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage andstrength to the family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Chief Minister Punjab May Family Usman Buzdar Sad

Recent Stories

Supreme Petroleum Council announces new discovery ..

35 minutes ago

Du set to host third annual edition of GCF 5G MENA ..

35 minutes ago

10 million U.AE users from January to October 2020 ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,205 new COVID-19 cases, 791 recove ..

2 hours ago

Jafza-based companies can trade with confidence le ..

2 hours ago

Award winning EAD nature documentaries to be aired ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.