PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Thursday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the demise of mother of Senator Faisal Vawda.

In his condolence message, the Chief Minister expressed heartfelt sympathy with the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.

He also prayed for courage and patience to the family to bear the irreparable loss. The Chief Minister said we equally share the grief of the bereaved family at this crucial time.