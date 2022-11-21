CM condoles over demise of Zehri

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Qudus Bizenjo on Monday expressed condolence over the demise of Abdul Aziz Zehri, a tribal notable of Balochistan and former bureaucrat.

In a condolence message issued here, CM prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and courage to the bereaved family.

Abdul Aziz Zehri was the father of MPA Mir Yunus Aziz Zehri , DG Local government Mir Zafar Zehri, and Mir Oranzaib Zehri.