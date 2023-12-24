CM condoles over journalist’s demise

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed his deep sense of sorrow

and grief over the death of a known journalist and columnist Syed Taseer Mustafa.

In a condolence message, the CM expressed his heartfelt sympathy and grief with

the bereaved family.

Mohsin Naqvi prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace

and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.