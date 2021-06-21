UrduPoint.com
CM Condoles Over Kakar's Demise

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 25 seconds ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 05:30 PM

CM condoles over Kakar's demise

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Monday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the demise of former Senator and leader Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, Usman Kakar.

In a condolence message, the Chief Minister expressed heartfelt sympathy with the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.

The Chief Minister also condoled with leaders and workers of Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party.

Usman Kakar was admitted at a private Karachi hospital few days back for suffering from brain hemorrhage after falling on the floor of his house in Quetta.

