CM condoles over loss of lives in traffic accident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi on Sunday expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident near Kallar Kahar.

The chief minister expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of the deceased and directed the administration to provide best treatment facilities to the injured.

He further directed to take an indiscriminate legal action against the driver found responsible for committing negligence and he should be put in the stern grip of law.