CM Condoles Soldier Waqas Ali's Martyrdom

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Wed 15th September 2021 | 12:00 AM

CM condoles soldier Waqas Ali's martyrdom

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Tuesday expressed condolence on the martyrdom of Waqas Ali, a soldier who sacrificed his life in Ladha area of South Waziristan.

In a condolence statement, he expressed his heartfelt sympathy to the family of martyred and prayed for his highest ranks in Jannah.

He said the security forces had rendered great sacrifices in the war on terror and the nation stood shoulder to shoulder by them.

He said the nation salute unprecedented sacrifices of the security forces for peace in country.

More Stories From Pakistan

