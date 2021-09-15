PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Tuesday expressed condolence on the martyrdom of Waqas Ali, a soldier who sacrificed his life in Ladha area of South Waziristan.

In a condolence statement, he expressed his heartfelt sympathy to the family of martyred and prayed for his highest ranks in Jannah.

He said the security forces had rendered great sacrifices in the war on terror and the nation stood shoulder to shoulder by them.

He said the nation salute unprecedented sacrifices of the security forces for peace in country.