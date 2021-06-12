UrduPoint.com
CM Condoles With Dr. Faizi Over Father's Death

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 06:00 PM

CM condoles with Dr. Faizi over father's death

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan has expressed grief over death of the father of renowned columnist and educationist, Dr. Inayat Ullah Faizi.

In a condolence message issued here Saturday, CM prayed to rest the departed soul in eternal peace. He also prayed for granting courage to bereaved family members to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

