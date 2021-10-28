CM condoles with families of martyrs of Kurram, Miranshah incidents of terrorism

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Thursday expressed condolence with bereaved families of martyrs of Kurram and Miranshah incidents of terrorism

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Thursday expressed condolence with bereaved families of martyrs of Kurram and Miranshah incidents of terrorism.

In his message issued here, he strongly condemned the two incidents of terrorism and said that such cowardly attacks could not shake the resolve of the security forces and government to fight out the menace of terrorism.

He prayed eternal peace for the departed souls, early recovery of the injured and courage for the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude. He said that the whole nation stands united with the bereaved families and the injured.