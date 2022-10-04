UrduPoint.com

CM Condoles With Governor Over Sister's Death

Umer Jamshaid Published October 04, 2022 | 04:20 PM

CM condoles with Governor over sister's death

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Tuesday met with Acting Governor Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani at the Governor's House here and condoled with him over the death of his sister.

The chief minister expressed sympathy with the bereaved family and offered Fateha for the departed soul. He also prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and courage to the bereaved family members to bear the loss with fortitude.

More Stories From Pakistan

