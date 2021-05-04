UrduPoint.com
CM Condoles With Late Dr Islam's Family

Umer Jamshaid 46 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 07:20 PM

CM condoles with late Dr Islam's family

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Tuesday expressed profound grief over the demise of Dr Noor islam who died of coronavirus infection here.

In his message, the Chief Minister expressed solidarity and offered condolence with the bereaved family.

He also prayed for patience to the bereaved family to bear the loss.

The Chief Minister said the government keeps in high esteem the services provided by the doctors during the coronavirus situation. He also prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.

