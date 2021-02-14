CM condoles with minister over his father death

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar went to the residence of provincial minister Malik Nouman Ahmad Langrial in Chichawatini and condoled with him on the death of his father.

According to a handout issued here on Sunday, he offered Fateha for the departed soul and paid tribute to the late Malik Iqbal Langrial over his socio-political services.

The CM prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

Former minister Noraiz Shakoor, Chairman PHA Sahiwal, PTI office-bearers, workers and notables of the area were also present.