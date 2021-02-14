UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Condoles With Minister Over His Father Death

Faizan Hashmi 56 seconds ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 07:30 PM

CM condoles with minister over his father death

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar went to the residence of provincial minister Malik Nouman Ahmad Langrial in Chichawatini and condoled with him on the death of his father.

According to a handout issued here on Sunday, he offered Fateha for the departed soul and paid tribute to the late Malik Iqbal Langrial over his socio-political services.

The CM prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

Former minister Noraiz Shakoor, Chairman PHA Sahiwal, PTI office-bearers, workers and notables of the area were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Punjab Sahiwal May Sunday Family Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Oman’s Minister of Fore ..

16 minutes ago

Daman launches first online smart branch

31 minutes ago

Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agri ..

1 hour ago

RAKEZ, an environment that motivates prosperity

1 hour ago

Arab Universities Sports Federation sponsor Stage ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Islamic Bank funds treatment for patients wi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.