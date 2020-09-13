UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Condoles With Waqar Younis Over Father's Death

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 06:40 PM

CM condoles with Waqar Younis over father's death

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of father of Waqar Younis, bowling coach of Pakistani cricket team.

In a condolence message on Sunday, he expressed heartfelt sympathies and condoled with Waqar Younis and bereaved family members.

The CM prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Chief Minister Punjab May Sunday Family Coach Usman Buzdar Sad

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber&#039;s webinar addresses practical a ..

12 minutes ago

RTA embarks on project to accommodate 3,000 public ..

42 minutes ago

Digital talk series &#039;Dialogues on the Art of ..

57 minutes ago

COVID-19 tests are now AED 250 in Dubai

1 hour ago

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Etihad ESCO condu ..

2 hours ago

Dubai South Properties invests AED500m in developi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.