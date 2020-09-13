LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of father of Waqar Younis, bowling coach of Pakistani cricket team.

In a condolence message on Sunday, he expressed heartfelt sympathies and condoled with Waqar Younis and bereaved family members.

The CM prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.