CM Conducts Surprise Visit To CBD Walton Project, Directs Swift Completion
Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2024 | 07:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif made a surprise visit to the CBD Walton project on Wednesday, closely inspecting the ongoing work on the Walton Road 47 project, which connects Kalma Chowk to Walton. During her visit, the Chief Minister reviewed the progress of the construction activities and assessed the development of the Walton Road drain.
The CM emphasized the importance of quality construction and directed that the project be completed as soon as possible.
"We are fully aware of the difficulties being faced by the people due to the ongoing construction of Walton Road," she stated, highlighting the government's commitment to minimizing public inconvenience.
In line with her directives, the three-lane carriageway of Walton Road is set to be opened for traffic in September. Additionally, the dual carriageway is expected to be completed by October, with construction work continuing around the clock to meet these deadlines.
Recent Stories
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest
Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM
PMDC to issue digital license certificates
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"
PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab rive ..
CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Over one million tourists flocked to Tharparkar in 15 days7 hours ago
-
Sindh Cabinet approves land allotment for Solar Parks in Karachi, Jamshoro: Sharjeel8 hours ago
-
Suspected monkeypox first case reported in Mardan8 hours ago
-
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st10 hours ago
-
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest10 hours ago
-
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production10 hours ago
-
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in upper parts till Aug 2010 hours ago
-
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children10 hours ago
-
PMDC to issue digital license certificates11 hours ago
-
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC11 hours ago
-
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"11 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab river areas11 hours ago