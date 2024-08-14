Open Menu

CM Conducts Surprise Visit To CBD Walton Project, Directs Swift Completion

Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2024 | 07:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif made a surprise visit to the CBD Walton project on Wednesday, closely inspecting the ongoing work on the Walton Road 47 project, which connects Kalma Chowk to Walton. During her visit, the Chief Minister reviewed the progress of the construction activities and assessed the development of the Walton Road drain.

The CM emphasized the importance of quality construction and directed that the project be completed as soon as possible.

"We are fully aware of the difficulties being faced by the people due to the ongoing construction of Walton Road," she stated, highlighting the government's commitment to minimizing public inconvenience.

In line with her directives, the three-lane carriageway of Walton Road is set to be opened for traffic in September. Additionally, the dual carriageway is expected to be completed by October, with construction work continuing around the clock to meet these deadlines.

