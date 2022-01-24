CM confers appreciation certificate to CPO Pindi

UrduPoint.com

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has conferred certificate of appreciation and cash prize to City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Omar Saeed Malik for his efficient and swift investigation of Sialkot incident.

He arrested all 86 culprits, involved in the inhumane lynching of Sri Lankan national Pryantha Kumara, in record time as District Police Officer Sialkot.

The Chief Minister also acknowledged the efforts of Rawalpindi Police team involved in solving the Wajiha Swati murder case, said the Rawalpindi Police spokesperson in a news release.

The Chief Minister awarded certificates of appreciation and cash prizes to four Rawalpindi Police personnel for solving the case of abduction and murder of Wajiha Swati who was a Pakistani-American.

Station House Officer (SHO) Morgah and Sub-Inspector Nasir Mumtaz were given Rs50,000 and certificates of appreciation while Head Constable Yasir Nouman and Constable Jabber Hussain were given Rs.30 thousand each along with certificates, he added.

