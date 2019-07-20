UrduPoint.com
CM Congrats Nation Over Peaceful Elections For KP Assembly In Merged Districts

Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 07:20 PM

CM congrats nation over peaceful elections for KP assembly in merged districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Mehmood Khan has congratulated the nation over successful and peaceful first ever elections for KP Assembly in the merged areas of the province and said that "we welcome the tribal MPAs in the provincial legislature".

In a statement here Saturday, the Chief Minister congratulated the Election Commission and other institutions for peaceful holding of the polling in the tribal districts. It is historic moment that elections for the provincial assembly were held in the tribal areas.

These elections would bring the tribal people in the mainstream of national development which is a part of the PTI's vision and efforts. It is a success of the PTI government which will prove a milestone for the development of the tribesmen.

The KP government has allocated a big chunk for the development program of the merged areas and he role of Pakistan army in this regard was laudable. The KP has allocated Rs11 billion from the NFC award for the tribal districts.

