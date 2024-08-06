CM Congratulates Arshad Nadeem On Reaching Paris Olympics Javelin Final
Muhammad Irfan Published August 06, 2024 | 10:21 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has extended her heartfelt congratulations to Pakistani javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem for his outstanding achievement in reaching the finals of the Paris Olympics
In a statement issued on Tuesday, the CM praised Nadeem's exceptional performance and dedication, noting that his success reflects the strength and talent of Pakistan's athletes on the global stage.
The CM remarked that Arshad Nadeem’s journey to the javelin final is a moment of immense pride for the nation.
“His dedication, hard work, and perseverance have brought great honor to Pakistan. As he heads into the final, we stand united in our support and confidence in his abilities” she said.
The CM expressed her hopes that Nadeem would continue to excel and inspire future generations of athletes. "Arshad, go ahead and keep growing," she said. “The entire nation is cheering for you and believes in your potential to achieve greatness,” she added.
