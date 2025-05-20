Open Menu

CM Congratulates COAS General Asim Munir On Elevation To Field Marshal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2025 | 10:11 PM

CM congratulates COAS General Asim Munir on elevation to Field Marshal

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif extended her heartfelt congratulations to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on his elevation to the prestigious rank of Field Marshal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif extended her heartfelt congratulations to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on his elevation to the prestigious rank of Field Marshal.

In her message on Tuesday, the chief minister conveyed her best wishes to Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and lauded his commendable services for the nation. “Field Marshal Asim Munir has rendered invaluable services for the defence and honour of Pakistan,” she said.

CM Maryam Nawaz also offered prayers for continued success under his leadership, expressing hope that the Pakistan Army would reach new heights of professional excellence and capability under his command.

Recent Stories

Cash, valuables looted in separate incidents

Cash, valuables looted in separate incidents

18 seconds ago
 Gen Asim Munir’s promotion as Field Marshal mani ..

Gen Asim Munir’s promotion as Field Marshal manifestation of nation’s trust ..

19 seconds ago
 CJCSC congratulates Syed Asim Munir on promotion t ..

CJCSC congratulates Syed Asim Munir on promotion to rank of Field Marshal

21 seconds ago
 Two-year-old boy drowns in canal

Two-year-old boy drowns in canal

22 seconds ago
 PTI must prioritize country over politics: Qaiser ..

PTI must prioritize country over politics: Qaiser Ahmad

24 seconds ago
 Mubeen Elahi appointed as DG Wildlife

Mubeen Elahi appointed as DG Wildlife

3 minutes ago
Imran Khan says he’s willing to talk to establis ..

Imran Khan says he’s willing to talk to establishment for Pakistan’s sake if ..

2 hours ago
 Rupee under pressure as economic concerns weigh on ..

Rupee under pressure as economic concerns weigh on currency markets

2 hours ago
 CM congratulates COAS General Asim Munir on elevat ..

CM congratulates COAS General Asim Munir on elevation to Field Marshal

3 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews stakeholders concern regarding NEQ ..

Meeting reviews stakeholders concern regarding NEQs of EPA

3 minutes ago
 Price of 24-Karat gold increases by R300 per tola ..

Price of 24-Karat gold increases by R300 per tola in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Petroleum, Ali Pervaiz Malik ..

Federal Minister for Petroleum, Ali Pervaiz Malik meets refinery CEOs

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan