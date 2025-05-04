CM Congratulates CPNE Office-bearers
Faizan Hashmi Published May 04, 2025 | 12:20 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif extended her heartfelt congratulations to the newly-elected office bearers of the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE).
In her message, the CM congratulated President Kazim Khan, Senior Vice President Ayaz Khan, Secretary General Ghulam Nabi Chandio, Deputy Secretary General Tanveer Shaukat, and other members on their election.
The CM expressed her best wishes for their success and expressed confidence that the new leadership will uphold the principles of independent and responsible journalism in Pakistan.
