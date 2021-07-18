UrduPoint.com
CM Congratulates CTD, Police Over Successful Operation In DG Khan

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 12:20 AM

CM congratulates CTD, police over successful operation in DG Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar congratulated the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and Punjab police over the successful operation against Ladi Gang in Kot Mubarak, Dera Ghazi Khan.

With the blessings of Allah Almighty and the professional capabilities of CTD and the Punjab police, ringleader of Ladi Gang met its logical end, said CM in a handout issued here on Saturday.

The CM lauded the CTD and Punjab police and termed the successful operation a major achievement.

He said that ringleader of Ladi Gang was involved in the killing of so many innocent people and deserve the same ending. Punjab police and CTD will continue to hunt down such criminals as they do not deserve any concession, CM added.

It is worth mentioning that the ringleader of Ladi Gang uploaded the video of murdering of two people.

More Stories From Pakistan

