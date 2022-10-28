CM congratulates daughter of PML-Q president Canada on her success

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has congratulated Malaika Ghous, daughter of president PML-Q Canada Ghous Dar, on her success in the Toronto Schools Board of Trustee elections and expressed best wishes for her

Malaika Ghous, a 22-year-old student, has won the Toronto Schools Board of Trustee elections by defeating seven contenders.

The chief minister said that she has made Pakistan famous by becoming the youngest member of the Board of Trustees. He said that it is hoped that Malaika Ghous would bring laurels home by highlighting the positive image of Pakistan. "I wish Malaika Ghous more success" he added.