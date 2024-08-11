CM congratulates female student of Multan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif congratulated Fatima Saeed, a talented female student belonging to Multan, for attaining the highest marks in the 9th examination result across Punjab.

The Chief Minister appreciated the hard work of Fatima Saeed and expressed her good wishes. She paid tribute her respectable teachers and felicitated her parents as well.

The CM also felicitated other successful students in their 9th class examination. She urged every student to put in more hard work for attaining good results in their 10th class examination. The Chief Minister said, “Students like Fatima Saeed are an asset and a bright future of the nation. I feel heartily pleased over the success of every children. Every student is like a son and a daughter to me and I always pray for their future success.”