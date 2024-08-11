Open Menu

CM Congratulates Female Student Of Multan

Muhammad Irfan Published August 11, 2024 | 06:50 PM

CM congratulates female student of Multan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif congratulated Fatima Saeed, a talented female student belonging to Multan, for attaining the highest marks in the 9th examination result across Punjab.

The Chief Minister appreciated the hard work of Fatima Saeed and expressed her good wishes. She paid tribute her respectable teachers and felicitated her parents as well.

The CM also felicitated other successful students in their 9th class examination. She urged every student to put in more hard work for attaining good results in their 10th class examination. The Chief Minister said, “Students like Fatima Saeed are an asset and a bright future of the nation. I feel heartily pleased over the success of every children. Every student is like a son and a daughter to me and I always pray for their future success.”

Related Topics

Multan Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Student

Recent Stories

Arshad Nadeem can’t sleep due to overwhelming jo ..

Arshad Nadeem can’t sleep due to overwhelming joy, support from nation

27 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 August 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2024

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

1 day ago
 Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Ar ..

Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem

2 days ago
Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to des ..

Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..

2 days ago
 Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

2 days ago
 Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris ..

Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024

2 days ago
 Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

2 days ago
 realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Techno ..

Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival

2 days ago
 Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike d ..

Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike during prayer in Gaza

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan