CM congratulates Haider Ali for wining gold medal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday congratulated Haider Ali for winning a gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics.

In a statement, the CM said Haider Ali had brought laurels home by winning a gold medal and added that the whole nation was proud of him.

Pakistani players were not inferior to anybody in skills and talent and express good wishes to Haider Alifor many more gains in future, added the CM.