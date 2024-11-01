CM congratulates Hindu community on Diwali

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has extended heartfelt greetings to the Hindu community on the occasion of Diwali.

In her message, she remarked, “The lamp of Diwali awakens love", expressing her joy in interacting with Hindu families during the special Diwali celebrations.

The CM announced the launch of a Special Minority Card for minority communities on December 20 and the establishment of a “Minority Virtual Police Station” under the Mahfooz Punjab Vision initiative, aimed at enhancing support and security for minorities.