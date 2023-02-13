CM congratulates Jam Kamal on victory in 'Cholistan Jeep Rally'

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Monday congratulated former Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on winning the 'Cholistan car, Jeep Rally'.

He said that the former CM made the name of the Balochistan province famous by winning the rally saying that Jam Kamal Khan proved his driving skills during the rally.

"Jam Kamal Khan has won the hearts of the people of Balochistan by achieving success," CM added.

He hoped that Jam Kamal would thrill the audience in future rallies as well.