CM congratulates Khayal Kastro

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi attended the swearing-in ceremony of provincial assembly member Khayal Ahmad Kastro as minister at Governor House on Wednesday.

Governor Balighur Rehman administered an oath to Khayal Ahmad Kastro.

The CM congratulated Khayal Ahmad Kastro on taking the oath and expressed hope that he will fulfil his responsibilities well while burning the midnight oil to serve the people. The welfare of the masses is the focus of the government as it's taking every step to give relief to the common man, he added.

Provincial Minister Raja Basharat, Chief Secretary Abdullah Sumbal, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Principal Secretary to Governor Nabil Awan, secretaries and senior officials attended the event.