CM congratulates MPA Dr. Sumera on winning "One Young World Politician of the Year Award"

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan has congratulated MPA Dr Sumera Shams on winning the "One Young World Politician of the Year Award 2022".

The One Young World Politician of the Year Award recognises five of the world's most outstanding politicians between the ages of 18 - 35, who are using their positions to have a positive impact on young people in their communities and countries. Through their important work, these winners highlight the benefit of including young people in politics. These five young leaders were selected by a panel of respected international judges with substantial experience in the field of politics from a shortlist of 15 young politicians from around the world.

Dr Sumera Shams, hailing from a conservative district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa made history when she was elected as a parliamentarian at the age of 26 representing the ruling party, Tehreek-e-Insaf. She was the first female member of the Public Accounts Committee, and served as the Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Health, leading elected parliamentarians and providing expertise in public health.

She currently holds the office of Chairperson of the Women's Parliamentary Caucus KP, and is a member of the Child Rights & Protection Commission, Dr Sumera is passionate about uplifting marginalized and less privileged communities.

From grassroots engagement to district and provincial level, she supports both governmental and community programs.

Her achievements include initiating The Young Parliamentary Forum, introducing a bill on HIV and Aids awareness, and successfully lobbying for laws on Reproductive Health Rights, Domestic Violence, Child Abuse, and Child Marriages. As the Chairperson of WPC-KP, Sumera has partnered and collaborated with various national, Provincial, and international organizations to achieve social inclusion, gender equality, and sustainable development in the country.