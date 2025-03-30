Open Menu

CM Congratulates Muslim Ummah On Shawwal Moon Sighting

Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2025 | 08:00 PM

CM congratulates Muslim ummah on Shawwal moon sighting

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has warmly congratulated the Muslim Ummah on the sighting of the Shawwal moon, making the end of Ramadan and the joyous arrival of Eid-ul-Fitr.

In her message, the CM prayed for the new month to bring peace, faith, and security for everyone. “I pray that Allah Almighty blesses us with a month filled with safety, faith, and the prosperity of islam,” she said.

CM Maryam Nawaz also expressed her sincere hope that all the prayers, fasts, and acts of worship performed during the holy month of Ramadan would be accepted. “From the depths of my heart, I pray that Allah accepts our Ramadan prayers, fasts, and worship,” she added.

“May the Eid-ul-Fitr moon bring joy and serenity to every home,” she stated.

The CM prayed for peace and security throughout the entire month of Shawwal. “I pray that every day and night of Shawwal is filled with peace and safety,” she emphasized.

Expressing solidarity with oppressed communities, Maryam Nawaz also remembered the plight of Palestinians and Kashmiris in her prayers. “I pray that Allah grants freedom to the oppressed people of Palestine and Kashmir so they, too, can celebrate Eid in peace,” she added.

Recent Stories

250 million people of Pakistan pay tribute to the ..

250 million people of Pakistan pay tribute to the defenders of their country,mar ..

2 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid Al-Fitr well ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers

3 hours ago
 UAE offers humanitarian aid to support Sudanese re ..

UAE offers humanitarian aid to support Sudanese refugees in Chad

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

Sharjah Ruler receives Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

3 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin ..

UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla mosque

3 hours ago
 RAK Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam's ..

RAK Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam's Eid Grand Musalla

3 hours ago
Hamad Al Sharqi performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at She ..

Hamad Al Sharqi performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed mosque in Fujairah

3 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince perform Eid Al-Fitr pray ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer in Al Zaher Palace mosque

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Al Ba ..

Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Al Badi’ Musalla

3 hours ago
 UAE President performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheik ..

UAE President performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dh ..

3 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulat ..

UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulations from leaders of Arab, Isl ..

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole with Saudi King on death of Mo ..

UAE leaders condole with Saudi King on death of Motleb bin Abdullah Al-Nafisah

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan