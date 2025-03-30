CM congratulates Muslim ummah on Shawwal moon sighting

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has warmly congratulated the Muslim Ummah on the sighting of the Shawwal moon, making the end of Ramadan and the joyous arrival of Eid-ul-Fitr.

In her message, the CM prayed for the new month to bring peace, faith, and security for everyone. “I pray that Allah Almighty blesses us with a month filled with safety, faith, and the prosperity of islam,” she said.

CM Maryam Nawaz also expressed her sincere hope that all the prayers, fasts, and acts of worship performed during the holy month of Ramadan would be accepted. “From the depths of my heart, I pray that Allah accepts our Ramadan prayers, fasts, and worship,” she added.

“May the Eid-ul-Fitr moon bring joy and serenity to every home,” she stated.

The CM prayed for peace and security throughout the entire month of Shawwal. “I pray that every day and night of Shawwal is filled with peace and safety,” she emphasized.

Expressing solidarity with oppressed communities, Maryam Nawaz also remembered the plight of Palestinians and Kashmiris in her prayers. “I pray that Allah grants freedom to the oppressed people of Palestine and Kashmir so they, too, can celebrate Eid in peace,” she added.