CM Congratulates Muslim Ummah On Shawwal Moon Sighting
Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2025 | 08:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has warmly congratulated the Muslim Ummah on the sighting of the Shawwal moon, making the end of Ramadan and the joyous arrival of Eid-ul-Fitr.
In her message, the CM prayed for the new month to bring peace, faith, and security for everyone. “I pray that Allah Almighty blesses us with a month filled with safety, faith, and the prosperity of islam,” she said.
CM Maryam Nawaz also expressed her sincere hope that all the prayers, fasts, and acts of worship performed during the holy month of Ramadan would be accepted. “From the depths of my heart, I pray that Allah accepts our Ramadan prayers, fasts, and worship,” she added.
“May the Eid-ul-Fitr moon bring joy and serenity to every home,” she stated.
The CM prayed for peace and security throughout the entire month of Shawwal. “I pray that every day and night of Shawwal is filled with peace and safety,” she emphasized.
Expressing solidarity with oppressed communities, Maryam Nawaz also remembered the plight of Palestinians and Kashmiris in her prayers. “I pray that Allah grants freedom to the oppressed people of Palestine and Kashmir so they, too, can celebrate Eid in peace,” she added.
Recent Stories
250 million people of Pakistan pay tribute to the defenders of their country,mar ..
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers
UAE offers humanitarian aid to support Sudanese refugees in Chad
Sharjah Ruler receives Eid Al Fitr well-wishers
UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla mosque
RAK Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam's Eid Grand Musalla
Hamad Al Sharqi performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed mosque in Fujairah
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer in Al Zaher Palace mosque
Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Al Badi’ Musalla
UAE President performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dh ..
UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulations from leaders of Arab, Isl ..
UAE leaders condole with Saudi King on death of Motleb bin Abdullah Al-Nafisah
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif extends Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to King of Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan6 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif greets President of Turkiye on Eid ul Fitr6 minutes ago
-
PMShehbaz Sharif extends Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to Crown Prince of Kuwait6 minutes ago
-
Keeping planet pollution-free a shared responsibility: CM6 minutes ago
-
CM congratulates Muslim ummah on Shawwal moon sighting6 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi extends Eid-ul-Fitr greetings6 minutes ago
-
Three brothers held for killing their sister for 'honour'6 minutes ago
-
Security, traffic plan finalized for Eid in Islamabad26 minutes ago
-
PHA finalizes arrangements for Eid days26 minutes ago
-
Poultry prices reach record high in Hazara division; citizens demand relief36 minutes ago
-
Eid-ul-Fitr moon sighted across country; announces Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee36 minutes ago
-
Kohat authorities take action against transporter for over charging fares36 minutes ago