CM Congratulates Nation On Independence Day

Umer Jamshaid 14 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 06:30 PM

CM congratulates nation on Independence Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday congratulated the nation on the Independence Day.

In his message, the CM said: " The Independence Day is an opportunity to thank Allah, The Almighty, for bestowing the Muslims of the Sub-continent with a blessing in the shape of Pakistan.

The homeland is the reward of sacrifices of hundreds and thousands of martyrs.

" The CM also expressed solidarity with oppressed Kashmiris of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and asserted that no power on the earth could separate Kashmiris from Pakistan.

"Today, we also remember the martyrs and the nation should stand united for collective betterment while following the golden principles of unity, faith and discipline of Quaid-e-Azam," he added.

The chief minister said every citizen should pledge to make Pakistan great and prosperouswith diligence.

