CM Congratulates Nation On Passage Of Amendment
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 21, 2024 | 06:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has congratulated the nation on the passage of the 26th Constitutional Amendment.
In her message on Monday, the CM said the 26th constitutional amendment is a clear message that the voice of people should be the loudest, adding that the 26th constitutional amendment was indispensable for the supremacy of the parliament. She highlighted that with the approval of the 26th constitutional amendment, Parliament has regained full constitutional authority and dignity.
The chief minister said that with the amendment, justice will be done in a timely manner and it will be seen to be done. She added that the 26th amendment will make Pakistan an ideal democracy in the world.
The CM said that a chapter of positive reforms in the judicial system has opened with the passage of the 26th constitutional amendment. She added, “I welcome the provision of abolition of interest.” She underscores that the judiciary has been made independent and strengthened, ensuring public access to justice.
