CM Congratulates Nation On Winning Cricket Test Series

Faizan Hashmi Published October 26, 2024 | 03:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur on Saturday congratulated the cricket team and nation on winning the test series against England.

In a message, the Chief Minister said, "Pakistan cricket team exhibited remarkable performance in the Pindi Test series and hoped that the team will continue such amazing performance in future.

"

He said the team's performance was a source of pride for the whole nation adding that he would pray for more triumphs in the cricket field for the Pakistani team.

It is worth mentioning that this win comes after an eight-year gap in series victories over England. In their previous encounter in the UAE, Pakistan won a three-match Test series against England 2-0 in 2015-16. The victory at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium is also noteworthy, as it is the first time Pakistan has triumphed over England at this venue.

Pakistan Cricket Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa UAE Rawalpindi

